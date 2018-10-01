Texas A&M AgriLife agents take home food safety award

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agents are receiving national attention for their food safety programs.
The National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Science awarded agents their Food Safety Award at a conference in San Antonio on Sept. 27.
Recognized programs included conducting a food handlers course, a food manager program and their youth outreach kitchen hygiene program.
Overall, agents associated with AgriLife offered 71 classes across the Panhandle in 2016 and 2017.
