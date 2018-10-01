10 suspected illegal immigrants run from scene after vehicle crash

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - According to Borden County and Lynn County sheriff’s offices, a vehicle crashed early this morning on U.S. 87 south of O’Donnell in Dawson County and 10 people ran from the scene. According to deputies, those 10 are possibly illegally in the United States.
Officials say seven of the 10 have been taken into custody, but the search continues three miles south of O’Donnell on FM 2370.
Dawson County, Borden County, Lynn County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety aircraft and Texas Department of Criminal Justice canines have all been attempting to find the remaining subjects, according to the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office.
Residents south of O’Donnell or near O’Donnell, be alert and report any suspicious persons to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, 806-872-7560 or the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office, 806-561-4505 or the Borden County Sheriff’s Office at 806-756-4311.
