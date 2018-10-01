Rain chances headed our way

We have had a pretty nice and warm afternoon even though there has been a little bit of a breeze. The breeze will stay up during the overnight hours and this will help to keep morning lows in the mid 60s. We might even see some low clouds around once again. Highs are back into the mid 80s for Tuesday and it will be a little bit more on the breezy side with winds gusting over 30 mph. Warmer weather is in here for Wednesday with highs in the low 90s but then a cool down moves into our region. By the weekend, tropical air and a cold front combine to bring in the cooler temps along with much better rain chances. Rain chances cold hold through the very early parts of next week.