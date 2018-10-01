One man hospitalized on Sunday after head-on collision in Hartley County

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One man has been hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on collision in Hartley County on Sunday morning.
At 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, first responders were called to an accident in northern Hartley County.
Officials say a pickup drifted in front of a tractor trailer on Farm-to-Market 281.
Hartley County Deputy Tommy Hughes said the Dalhart man driving the pickup was transported by a medical helicopter, likely with critical injuries.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is still investigating the crash.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.