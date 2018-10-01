One man in custody after Friday drug bust

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One man is in police custody after officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say 118 pounds of marijuana was found during a traffic stop.
On Friday evening, a DPS trooper stopped Frank Williams for a traffic violation near Vega.
DPS officials say the trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana in some luggage.
The drugs were allegedly being taken from California to Dallas, Texas.
Williams was arrested and booked into the Oldham County Jail on charges of felony possession of marijuana.
