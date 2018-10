It’s a mild start to the morning with temps in the 50′s and 60′s. Patchy fog is possible across the northern half of the viewing area. Skies will be mostly sunny with warm afternoon temps in the 80′s and 90′s. We stay dry for the first half of the week, but rain chances return by the end of the week. Temps stay warm in the 80′s and 90′s through the end of the week. We drop into the 70′s over the weekend.