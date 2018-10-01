“Jazztober” making debut in downtown Amarillo

“We take over the porch of this beautiful historic Bivins Mansion at 1000 S Polk, where our offices are” said Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City. "It becomes a stage for live jazz every Tuesday night in October from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It’s all free, you just have to bring your own chair or blanket. You can bring your own picnic and whatever you want to drink and just enjoy an evening of cool jazz.”