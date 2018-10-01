“Jazztober” making debut in downtown Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - It’s the first day of October and that means we’re closer to the first day of “Jazztober”!
With it’s kick-off starting tomorrow, the Center City will be co-hosting their 7th annual “Jazztober” fest in downtown Amarillo for all ages to enjoy live jazz music.
It will be the first of four events during the month of October. It will have local jazz bands performing each Tuesday night at the Historic Bivins Mansion, where it’s porch will transform into a stage.
“We take over the porch of this beautiful historic Bivins Mansion at 1000 S Polk, where our offices are” said Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City. "It becomes a stage for live jazz every Tuesday night in October from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It’s all free, you just have to bring your own chair or blanket. You can bring your own picnic and whatever you want to drink and just enjoy an evening of cool jazz.”
Once “Jazztober” is done for the night, Center City urges everyone to check out the rest of the downtown area.
“We’d like them to make a whole evening of it because bringing people downtown is our job we want people to see all the great new things” Duke said. “You might want to bring a sweater because after the sun starts going down it may get a little chilly but it’s a wonderful evening. We’re proud to be the lead sponsor for “Jazztober”.”
If you would like to know information about the “Jazztober” event, please visit centercity.org.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.