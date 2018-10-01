Community gives back to those injured in the Hereford plane crash

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Canyon community is giving back to those injured in the September 9th plane crash in Hereford.
A local group is selling t-shirts at Feldmans Wrongway Diner to benefit the survivors of the crash.
The restaurant is also donating a percentage of its proceeds.
The funds aim to help pay for medical expenses as their recovery continues.
“I think it is absolutely amazing to have a community that supports people that have been through something like this, it’s just nice to have that suppport and know that people have your back. I know they feel that love and support and please continue praying for them,” said Ashley Aragon.
You can donate to the Hereford Plane Crash Survivors GoFundMe page.
