‘Buddy Walk’ raises money for Down Syndrome awareness, research

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Thousands turned out in Amarillo on Saturday to support the Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild’s 17th annual Buddy Walk, aiming to make a difference in the lives of others.
Walkers gathered at Sam Houston Park to support area families that have members with Down Syndrome.
Participants hoped to change public perception of the disorder and celebrate the lives of those with Down Syndrome around the Panhandle.
Jeff Medford with the Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild said the goal was to highlight the similarities between all people rather than their differences.
“It’s to help remove barriers and maybe some kind of stigma that might be associated with having Down Syndrome,” he said. “I think that the more you are around people with Down Syndrome, the more you realize they give the best hugs and they are greater than most of us.”
While the event was free for the more than 3,000 participants, donations were encouraged to benefit the guild’s mission of education and research.
