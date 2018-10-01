Biker Sunday kicks off Toys For Tots donation drive

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Biker Sunday is the first big toy drive in partnership with Marines Toys For Tots here in Amarillo.
A parade of bikes gathered at Skooterz and rode to Christian Heritage Church to kick off their largest toy drive of the year.
For 19 years, the biker community has teamed up with Toys For Tots to bring Christmas to local families in need.
Assistant coordinator for Toys For Tots in Amarillo John Hamlin, said they love working with the biker community.
“They’re giving, they love kids, they love to have a good party and a good time, so they’re out here helping us out and we’re enjoying it,” he said. “We’re really liking it, it will be a good kick start this year.”
Biker Sunday is the first toy drive for Toy For Tots ahead of the holiday season.
“If everybody starts in December, it’s a little bit too late,” said Hamlin. “So we like to start off early, get some of our toys in. This is our big opening drive.”
At Christian Heritage Church, the first donations of the season were collected and will be in storage until Christmas Eve.
Every year, the Hardcore Motorcycle Ministry organizes Biker Sunday and later takes part in the door-to-door deliveries to low-income families in our area.
“Knowing that you’re helping kids and you’re helping parents to feel better about themselves and giving out to the community when you’re in hard times, it’s a big thing to be able to help somebody else to do that,” said president of the Ministry, Keith Burd.
“This has been my fifth year and it means a lot to me,” said one member of the Ministry, Fay Frogge. “I even go out and help them deliver the toys and you ought to see the kids that we deliver to. They’re so happy that they are going to be able to get something for Christmas.”
Hamlin said Toys "R" Us was one of their biggest donors before going out of business and now they need the community’s help to fill that gap.
“We like to get new and unused toys and then if they’ll look at the website, we’ll try to update as we get into the season and get this all sorted out as we need teenagers or little bitty ones or boys or girls, we’ll try to get that information out so the community can help us,” he said.
Toys For Tots needs the community’s help with toy donations for toddlers, children and teenagers leading up to Christmas.
For a list of drop sites across the Panhandle where you can donate, visit their website.
