Bealls stores raise money for brast cancer awareness, research

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Shoppers can support research and education for breast cancer all through the month of October.
Bealls has partnered with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to create branded items as part of their #IPinkICan program.
50 percent of the purchase price of these items will go to the BCRF.
The items include water bottles, cosmetics bags and a necklace with a pink gem featuring the breast cancer awareness ribbon.
More information is available at the Bealls website.
