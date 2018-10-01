Amarillo Professional Baseball and San Diego Padres announce two-year partnership

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Professional Baseball and the San Diego Padres have agreed to a player-development contract that will run through the 2020 season.
As Double-A baseball returns to Amarillo, Director of Player Development Sam Geany says the San Diego Padres are excited to bring a Texas League championship back to Amarillo.
According to a news release, the Padres organization has been involved in the Texas League for a total of 35 seasons since joining for the first time in 1972. Amarillo became the organization’s second-ever Double-A affiliate that spanned for seven seasons from 1976 to 1982.
The first home game for Amarillo Professional Baseball’s 2019 season is set to take place on Monday, April 8, 2019 against the Midland RockHounds. The home season includes 70 home games of a 140-game schedule that will run through Sept. 2.
For more information on Amarillo Professional Baseball, visit their website here.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.