Amarillo Area CASA sees increase in need for volunteers, sensory items for foster children

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The number of kids in foster or state care continues to grow in the Panhandle and as that number grows, so does the need for court appointed special advocate volunteers.
“Our numbers are not decreasing. Year to year when we check those numbers, they do continue to rise," said Lara Escobar, Executive Director at Amarillo Area CASA. "Some not as much as others but there is still a great need. There’s a lot of kids in foster care and we want to be able to provide them with a CASA volunteer.”
According to CASA, more than 800 children from Potter and Randall Counties were in foster care last year alone, not including the other five counties it serves.
In an effort to bring more volunteers in, they have started the 50 in 50 campaign -- get 50 new volunteers in 50 days.
“We still serve less than 50 percent of all of the kids that are in care within our seven counties, so we just want to do more," said Escobar. "We want to be able to serve more kids and this is kind of our big push for the year.”
Another big need the Amarillo CASA sees in children is for sensory items to help calm anxiety during parent meetings and court proceedings.
“As a staff, we’re learning what are some ways we can support our kids," said Kelsi Vines, Director of Recruitment and Training at Amarillo Area CASA. "As CASA, we are always saying we should advocate for our child’s needs but how as an office can we even turn our office space into a form of advocacy.”
CASA is accepting donations for sensory items like stress balls, fidget toys, wiggle seats and more, and have even created an Amazon wish list for those who wish to get new items for the organization.
Beyond the volunteer and donation needs, CASA notes the importance of recognizing the large population of foster children in Amarillo.
“It’s not something that’s talked about often. They have to remain invisible as a population because we have to keep their cases confidential so I can’t put their cute faces on social media," said Vines. "A lot of it is just us having to talk about it and the more we talk about it, the more people hear and notice this is actually going on.”
And letting the children know that they are not alone in this process.
