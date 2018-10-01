AC’s new computer lab will work to prepare students for future employers

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo College School officials are working to provide students with the tools they’ll need to succeed upon graduation.
The basement of the Ware building on AC’s campus is being renovated into a high-tech computer lab for students.
The decision to renovate comes after faculty and students expressed the need for a new space for students to work on projects, with later hours of availability.
The lab will also provide access to internet and computers for those students who may not have these tools in their homes.
“This new lab gives students a place to come and work on projects, meet with other students and maybe even meet with faculty,” said V.P. of Business Affairs for AC, Steve Smith. “We hope the lab with provide students with another tool to do a great job in their classes.”
A rough draft of renderings for the lab was recently presented to the board of regents.
The project is expected to be complete by fall of 2019.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.