Preserving Helium History: Amarilloans honor the helium plant with time capsule reveal

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo community is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the discovery of helium as well as the historic Amarillo Helium Plant.
Items from a 50 year time capsule are now officially on display at the Don Harrington Discovery Center. However, the memories inside, are timeless.
“It’s kind of neat because it looks so new even though it’s 50-years-old,” said Thomas Nichols, who attended the special event.
Nichols said he remembers learning about the helium plant when he was a kid. For him, Saturday’s time capsule reveal hits close to home.
“My grandmother designed the commemorative coin that they give out when they first did this in 1968,” said Nichols. “That was the year I was born.”
Other attendees, like Jimmy Downs, came to contribute memories of their own.
“I started to work in 1956 and I retired in 1988," said Downs.
Downs provided a photo album for the capsule. Starting as just a plant helper, he has plenty to reminisce about.
“I worked as a manager at the Amarillo plant and later as a manager at the Exell plant,” said Downs.
Samuel Burton with the Amarillo field office of the Bureau of Land Management said he was amazed at what people put in the time column more than 50 years ago.
“The helium that’s in the time column preserved those items,” said Burton. “So we’ve got stamps, and documents, and toy cars and all kinds of stuff that people put in.”
He said Saturday’s event has renewed a lot of interest in Amarillo being the helium capitol of the world.
Which was the goal of the Texas Department of Transportation and the Don Harrington Discovery Center.
“There are so many stories to be told and we don’t want to lose them to future generations,” said Sonja Gross, Public Information Officer for TxDOT Amarillo. “While the helium plant has been closed for a number of years now, its legacy is going to live on.”
TxDOT is planning improvements to South Loop 335 that require a portion of land from the Amarillo Helium Plant property.
However they plan go beyond the road, to keep the memory of the helium plant alive.
“We aren’t going to be interrupting any of the buildings out there, the road is simply going to cut through some right of way that we purchased,” said Gross. “But as we do that one of our responsibilities is to make sure that since we’re going through a property that has historic value we’re preserving that history.”
A piece of history that will continue to be carried on for generations to come.
If you were unable to attend Saturday’s event and have memorabilia you would like to contribute to the time capsule, you’re asked to contact Sonja Gross at Sonja.Gross@txdot.gov.
