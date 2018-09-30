Pink baby dolls found hanging from power lines in North Carolina

Residents are noticing random baby dolls hanging from power lines and there hasn’t been identification of the person or people responsible.
September 30, 2018 at 2:23 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 2:23 PM

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS/CNN) - There’s a mystery happening in an Asheville, North Carolina neighborhood and residents call it creepy.

Baby dolls have been spotted hanging from power lines on a side street.

Not only that, but someone has been stapling children's items on a nearby telephone poll too.

“Lots of like little girls' skirts, like stapled, like tutus. It’s not as bad as it was, said resident, Megan Gielow, but I mean, just having dolls hanging from a noose I don’t feel like is a good, warm fuzzy feeling.”

Another resident in the neighborhood filed a complaint to the city.

Defacement of city property is considered vandalism and a punishable crime.

There's not yet been identification of the person or people responsible.

