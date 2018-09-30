Generations of Girl Scouts celebrate Camp Kiwanis 90th anniversary

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Camp Kiwanis has been home to many young women in the Panhandle over the years.
It’s also home to many memories that current and former Girl Scouts came back to celebrate for it’s 90th anniversary.
“They’ve brought their daughters, they want them to see where they went as a child,” said camp director Natalie Stephenson. “We’ve got some who just wanted to and meet and greet girls who went to camp with them years ago.”
Those that made the return to camp took tours and enjoyed a hay ride through the campgrounds.
“We’re trying to bring back old memories for those who were here in the past and then let them see how we have expanded and grown and made improvements to the camp,” said Stephenson.
The Girl Scouts are also celebrating the support of the Amarillo Downtown Kiwanis club.
After the stock market crash in 1929, the newly founded Camp Amaryllis needed a helping hand from the club.
“They approached the Amarillo Downtown Kiwanis Club and said ‘Would you help us make the last few payments on our camp?’,” said Stephenson. “And they graciously did and then they adopted this camp as their project so they help us every year in some manner."
“Lately we’ve been using the grants they give us to rent horses in the summertime, cause the girls love riding horses," said Stephenson. “They built the swimming pool in 1946. It’s still functioning today. So they’ve just done some wonderful things for us almost every year. We really appreciate them.”
Shirley Thomas was a part of the Girl Scouts as a camper and eventually a camp director in the 1960′s and 1970′s.
She said she’ll always remember the place that molded her and so many other women into who they are today.
“Girl-scouting is wonderful and it makes a difference,” she said. “I grew up in Girl-scouting in a troop here in Amarillo, it’s made a difference for me in my life in leadership, I worked for the school district as a teacher and then an elementary principal and it just makes an impact on your life.”
Later in the evening, those at the camp held a flag retirement ceremony and enjoyed a campfire.
Thomas said the celebration was more like a family reunion and encourages former Girl Scouts to join the alumni association or to get involved as a volunteer.
