Area lane closures

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures to take note of this coming week.
SL 335 (Hollywood Road) will be closed under Interstate 27 from 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1 until Noon on Tuesday, Oct. 2 for placement of concrete on the bridge. Traffic traveling eastbound on SL 335 will detour by way of Sundown Lane and westbound traffic will detour by way of Bell Street. School traffic is advised to use extra time to allow for this detour.
On the frontage roads of State Loop (SL) 335 (Hollywood Road), expect various lane closures in both directions from Georgia Street to Bell Street for surfacing and striping. Various lane closures are also expected at the intersections of SL 335 at Western Street and Georgia Street for surfacing and striping.
Expect various lane closures on the northbound I-27 frontage roads for seal coat operations from Rockwell Road to McCormick Road.
Ross Street, north of Interstate 40, will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3. South of the interstate, Ross Street will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct.3 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. Crews will be running new drainage pipe under the existing roadway of Ross Street. This will include excavation of the area for the pipe as well as backfilling and patching the area once the new pipe is in place.
Watch for various lane closures in both directions on I-27 from Western Street to Rockwell Road for fog seal operations.
Watch for crews doing fog seal and seal coat operations on FM 1541 in both directions.
Watch for crews restriping I-27 from Western Street to Rockwell Road in both directions.
Continue to watch for mowers along I-40, I-27, and BI-40 (Amarillo Boulevard). Please give these crews room to perform the work safely.
