Area lane closures

Ross Street, north of Interstate 40, will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2 to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3. South of the interstate, Ross Street will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct.3 to 6 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. Crews will be running new drainage pipe under the existing roadway of Ross Street. This will include excavation of the area for the pipe as well as backfilling and patching the area once the new pipe is in place.