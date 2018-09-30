Amarillo celebrates helium discovery anniversary with time capsule reveal

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo community is celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the discovery of helium as well as the historic Amarillo Helium Plant.
Items from a 50 year time capsule are now officially on display at the Don Harrington Discovery Center.
"It's just amazing to see what folks put in the time column more than 50 years ago. The helium that's in the time column preserved those items so we've got stamps, and documents, and toy cars and all kinds of stuff that people put in," said Samuel Burton, Bureau of Land Management.
Burton says the event has renewed a lot of interest in Amarillo being the helium capitol of the world, which was the goal of the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Don Harrington Discovery Center.
If you were not able to attend the event but would still like to share your story, please contact Mark Brown at (512) 416-2600.
New items will be placed and resealed in the time capsule for future generations to view in the year 2093.
Do your have an idea of what could be included? Submit your idea here: heliumtimecapsule.com
