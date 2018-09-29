Wildcat Bluff creating new pavilion for educational, recreational purposes

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is adding a new facility on its grounds to serve as an outdoor classroom, thanks to a grant form the Amarillo Area Foundation.
The concrete has just been poured on a new structure at the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center.
“We’re putting in our new pavilion, as you can see, that is part of a continuation of our educational programs,” said Kirk Crutcher, who is on the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center’s board of directors.
Crutcher said their goal is to create an outdoor learning environment for students of all ages.
“Our educational programs are mainly in the spring. We’ll have summer camps during the summer,” said Crutcher. “We’ll have different special events different photography, astronomy clubs use this and we hope to open it up more to the general public."
The 20 by 24 foot structure will also provide a space for a wide array of new activities.
“First and foremost for education and family programs, but also have the added benefit that we can offer it to do,” said Victoria Todd, executive director of the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center. “This will give people an outdoor venue that they can use for things like that with lights and do it at dusk it will be for things like parties and music outside.”
Todd describes the nature center’s 640 acre prairie ecosystem as a hidden gem in Amarillo. She hopes the pavilion will invite the community to take advantage of what they have to offer, and the benefits that come along with it.
“Because study after study after study shows how important it is to spend time outside,” Todd said. “It decreases anxiety, it increases concentration, it can help you at work, it can help you at school. Just spending time out of doors not even doing something scheduled just free time is one of the best ways to not only reconnect with nature and your family."
Now that the groundwork is complete, the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is in need of volunteers to finish constructing the pavilion.
If you’re interested in volunteering, you can contact them at (806)352-6007 or contact them on Facebook.
