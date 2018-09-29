Warmer Weather Returns

It certainly felt like Fall or even Winter in parts of the area last night. However that is not the case today, temperatures are already back to the 70s & 80s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect clear skies and mild temperatures, lows will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Sunday is looking warm with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Expect sunny to mostly sunny skies and breezy South winds. Sunday night is looking mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
