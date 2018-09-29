El Niño could bring precipitation to the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - With an El Niño forming, things could shape up to bring the Panhandle some much needed moisture.
“Well what El Niño is a warming of the pacific waters just off of North and South America off of the Equator,” said First Alert Meteorologist Doppler Dave. “Last year, we had cold water out there, La Niña. We didn’t get snow. We went six months with hardly any precipitation. That cold water heads back to the pacific. We’re beginning to warm near North America.”
That warming brings wet weather patterns into our area, as soon as this fall and winter.
With El Niño, you tend to get the opposite weather pattern from a La Niña," said Dr. John Nielsen-Gammon, Texas State Climatologist. “Temperatures tend to be cooler during the winter time and you tend to get more precipitation than normal. With rain fail and snow fall typically being fairly light in the Southern Plains in the winter, a couple of good storms can really make a big difference.”
Although the trends are promising, our meteorologists say it’s not a sure thing..
“On paper out at the National Weather Service, so far this year, we’re on pace to have the second driest year in our history,” said Doppler Dave. “Of course, we have a lot of the year to go really, a few more months. With El Niño kicking in, we should have above normal precipitation. We should catch up and start to get away from the dryness that we’ve had.”
Last year was the first year in our weather history that we didn’t have measurable snow in the area, but with an El Niño happening there’s a chance we could be making up for the snow we missed out on last year.
