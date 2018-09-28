A wish come true: Make-A-Wish sends local girl to Disney World

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The number of wishes the Make-A-Wish Foundation is working to grant in the Texas Panhandle are at an all time high.
As Make-A-Wish North Texas' largest fundraising event of the year, the Delicious Wishes Burger Bash aims to help raise the funds necessary to make those wishes a reality.
“Basically, it’s a cooking competition,” said Alba Austin, the development officer for Make-A-Wish North Texas. “We vote on the best burger in the entire Panhandle.”
Normally Make-A-Wish grants 20 to 30 wishes each year, however they are on track to grant nearly 50 next year. Which is why they are trying to raise $50,000 at this year’s burger bash.
“Fundraisers like this are essential to be able to get that money and keep up with the amount of wishes we are granting,” said Austin.
She said wishes are proven to have a positive impact on children while going through treatment... children like 10-year-old April Valviviez. When you ask what her wish is, it’s a no-brainer:
“To go to Disney World,” said April.
Little did she know, that wish would be granted this evening at the burger bash.
“She was diagnosed with Leukemia, [Acute myeloid leukemia] at the beginning of the year,” said April’s mom Alejandra Valviviez. “It’s been horrible, but at the same time it’s been really good because the time that we have with her, the time that we have with our other two kids we learn to appreciate and be thankful for everything.”
Each wish costs about $8,000 to $10,000 and wouldn’t be possible without the work of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“You know as a little kid, everybody has something that they want and for April it was, since the very beginning, it was that she wanted to go to Disney World,” said Alejandra. “Even at the very beginning of her diagnosis I remember she told me, ‘Mom I’m so sick, am I going to die?’ so it’s hard because I told her no. It’s just a wish come true for her and for me too. Seeing her grow up, and seeing everything that she wants to do come true it’s just amazing.”
As April leaves tonight as the belle of the ball, she can cross this wish off the list.
