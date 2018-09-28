A wish come true: Make-A-Wish sends local girl to Disney World

“You know as a little kid, everybody has something that they want and for April it was, since the very beginning, it was that she wanted to go to Disney World,” said Alejandra. “Even at the very beginning of her diagnosis I remember she told me, ‘Mom I’m so sick, am I going to die?’ so it’s hard because I told her no. It’s just a wish come true for her and for me too. Seeing her grow up, and seeing everything that she wants to do come true it’s just amazing.”