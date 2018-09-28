Officials: 22 pounds of meth found in fire extinguishers

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One person has been arrested after DPS officials say 22 pounds of meth was found inside of fire extinguishers during a traffic stop on Wednesday.
Around 2:30 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a car in Carson County for a traffic violation. DPS officials say a canine alerted troopers that drugs were in the vehicle.
DPS officials say they then found two fire extinguishers in the trunk of the car containing meth wrapped in plastic bags.
The driver, 24-year-old Jesus Sanchez of California, was arrested and booked into the Carson County Jail on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance.
Officials believe the drugs were being transported from Los Angeles, California to an unknown destination.
