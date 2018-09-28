OEM to host community preparedness event

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management is hosting the Prep Expo 2018 on September 29 at the Amarillo Civic Center as part of the National Preparedness Month.
The Amarillo Area OEM encourages the public to attend and learn more about the hazards that exist in the community, such as severe weather, fires and hazardous materials.
The community preparedness event will host agencies from across the community that will teach the public about possible hazards and ensure them that necessary action is taken in the event of a disaster.
The agencies in attendance will go over personal preparedness, creation of go-kits, the Ping4Alerts app and more.
OEM will also distribute one-of-a-kind custom Emergency Preparedness guides.
The event will be in the North Exhibit Hall from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
More information on the expo, contact Director of Emergency management Chip Orton at (806)378-9315.
