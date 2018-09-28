Man’s gun discharges outside Lubbock hookah lounge Friday morning

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital after being shot in the head during a Friday morning shooting at the Eleve Hooka Lounge at 1717 Texas Ave.
Police responded to the scene at around 3:30 a.m. and upon arrival EMS took the person to the hospital with serious injuries but non-life-threatening injuries. Officers have been able to determine the man was outside of the building when it discharged.
As of now there are no indications to what may have caused the shooting. However, LPD’s Persons Crime Unit is not investigation the shooting.
