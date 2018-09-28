Highway memorial sign to honor late WTAMU Student

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -
Elizabeth Faragoza, a student at West Texas A&M University, was just one class short of her bachelor’s degree when her life was taken in a drunk driving accident.
She was a graduate of Caprock High School and worked as a case manager for the Texas Department of Human Services.
“I lost everything when I loss her, and now I feel lost in this world,” said mother of Faragoza, Tereza Faragoza. “What could I say to you that could ever explain who she was, you know?”
Faragoza will be honored when the Texas Department of Transportation installs a Memorial Sign in her memory.
The sign will be in place for two years to commemorate Faragoza while raising awareness about drunk or drugged driving.
“Driving under the influence isn’t worth it, you change other people’s lives without a care or even a thought, because of your bad decision,” said cousin of Faragoza, Vanessa Salas.
Approximately every 20 minutes, someone in Texas is hurt or killed due to a crash involving alcohol.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.