Girl Scouts’ Camp Kiwanis celebrates 90 years

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Scout leaders and scouts are celebrating almost 100 years of a historic campground in the Panhandle.
Current and former campers will gather at Camp Kiwanis near Amarillo to reminisce and celebrate the history of the camp on Saturday.
Celebrations will include a flag ceremony and dinner on the grounds, as well as traditional camping activity, such as campfires and s’more making.
The camp was originally formed as Camp Amaryllis in 1929, before being renamed Camp Kiwanis when the Great Depression forced the camp to turn to the Kiwanis Club for assistance.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.