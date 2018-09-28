Gene Howe Elementary students honor, learn from local first responders

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Gene Howe Elementary students were given a firsthand look and found a friend in those who came to First Responders Day.
“We really like to bring awareness to students so that they’re familiar with these people, they feel comfortable with them when they come into our school buildings,” said principal Kandi Kempf. “And as we do safety drills in our campus, we have a lot of these people on our campus and we want our students to be familiar and honor them every time they see them.”
After receiving a warm welcome parade, the Amarillo Fire Department, police department, AMS and others let students tour their vehicles and equipment to learn about what they do.
“It was a great day for us to bring out our police cars, our motorcycles, let the kids see us and interact with us in good terms,” said Cpl. Michael Vigil with Amarillo Police.
One fourth grader, Brooklyn Alstead, believes it’s important for her and other students to get to know the men and women in uniform.
And she hopes to wear one herself someday.
“I think we get to honor all the people who serve and protect us from fires or medical or even just anything really,” said Alstead. “I kind of want to be a police officer when I grown up so I can protect and serve the people who need to be served.”
The school also held a coin drive contest and raised nearly $500 for local first responders.
“It’s a contest between the administration on campus and whoever earns the most money gets to be sprayed by the fire department,” said Kempf. “And all those proceeds are donated to the Texas Panhandle 100 Club who provides services, medical needs and things of that nature to first responders.”
Those that attended the event say they always enjoy getting involved with the community and giving others a chance to see them in a positive light.
“So community relations is something that’s very important to the police department,” said Vigil. “That way kids don’t associate us with necessarily bad things or crimes, that way they know ‘Hey, these guys are friendly. Hey, if we need help, we see them even though they’re strangers, they’re good strangers.’ So they can come and talk to us.”
