Fire chief for a day: Amarillo Fire honoring local families affected by childhood cancer

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Some local firefighters are turning a gift into a way to further give to the community.
“We have a platform as firefighters that allows us these kinds of opportunities, so that's where the idea was born,” said Capt. Kyle Joy with the Amarillo Fire Department.
When offered some free stays at the Embassy Suites, the Amarillo Fire Department decided to use those rooms to provide getaways for local families affected by childhood cancer.
The new "Fire Chief for a Day" program gives children of all ages with cancer, as well as their families, a getaway that includes firetruck rides, station visits, dinner and a night away from home.
"Every family is different just like every story is different,” said Capt. Joy. “And that's where I think firefighters thrive is we're presented with different situations and we make it work. This is a team effort."
The Malugin family of five has made a team effort to rally around Reeve who will be three in just a few weeks. One year ago on Oct. 2, he was diagnosed with leukemia.
"The first 10 months of his treatment were super intense, very difficult, we both work full time and have three kids, Reeve is a twin,” said Brenna Malugin, Reeve’s mom.
For the entire family, the chance to have a little getaway is the perfect way to celebrate, now that Reeve is in remission and about to celebrate his third birthday with twin sister Isla and big sister Mazie.
"We're enjoying being able to celebrate a victory right now and we feel like we're having a little bit of relief and deep breaths right now,” said Malugin.
For the fire department, that relief is exactly what they're hoping to provide.
"We really learned how much a day like this can bless these families,” said Joy. “It gives them escape, it gives them a free day just to relax and smile and have fun and make memories that not everybody gets to make."
It also gives them a day away from sickness and worry, where kids can just be kids.
