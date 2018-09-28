Dumas dentist hosts contest to offer free dental work for veteran

By Britt Snipes | September 28, 2018 at 2:47 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 2:48 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Bonner Family Dentistry in Dumas is accepting nominations to honor a veteran with a free smile makeover.

Bonner Family Dentistry will be accepting nominations until October 15 and the winner will be named on Veteran’s Day.

To nominate a veteran, Bonner Family Dentistry asks that people write a letter explaining why the veteran is being nominated and include a picture of the veteran.

People can nominate themselves or someone else who is a veteran.

Nominations can be submitted here via Facebook message, delivered to Bonner Family Dentistry’s main office at 101 Binkley Avenue, or mailed to their office.

Bonner Family Dentistry will be honoring a veteran with a free smile makeover. (KFDA)

