Dumas dentist hosts contest to offer free dental work for veteran

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Bonner Family Dentistry in Dumas is accepting nominations to honor a veteran with a free smile makeover.
Bonner Family Dentistry will be accepting nominations until October 15 and the winner will be named on Veteran’s Day.
To nominate a veteran, Bonner Family Dentistry asks that people write a letter explaining why the veteran is being nominated and include a picture of the veteran.
People can nominate themselves or someone else who is a veteran.
Nominations can be submitted here via Facebook message, delivered to Bonner Family Dentistry’s main office at 101 Binkley Avenue, or mailed to their office.
