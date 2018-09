A strong front is surging across our area and temperatures are falling quickly behind it. Northerly winds have picked up and will gust near 30mph as temps fall into the 40s and 50s by evening. This will make for a brisk and chilly night for area football games. Winds will diminish overnight, but lows in the mid 40s can be expected. After a chilly start, Saturday will turn out to be a warm day with highs near 80.