Cold Front by Afternoon

Starting off another morning with patchy dense fog across the area. Most of the area should burn off the cloud cover by mid morning. We are currently tracking a cold front just North of the area, and it will slide through the Panhandle by late day. Much of the area should be in the 70s with some 80s possible however Northern areas especially SW KS & the OK Panhandle will struggle to reach the 60s. This cold front is mainly dry however some spots could see some light rain or drizzle especially North.