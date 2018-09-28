Cargill donates $40,000 to Snack Pak 4 Kids

FRIONA, TX (KFDA) - A business in Friona is celebrating 50 years of existence with a gift to an Amarillo organization.
According to a news release, Cargill will announce a $40,000 donation to Snack Pak 4 Kids, a group that seeks to help alleviate child hunger throughout the area.
A check will be presented to the organization by Cargill on Saturday at a ceremony in Friona honoring to 50th year of its beef processing plant in the city.
Cargill’s donation will specifically go toward ensuring that a beef stick is included in each lunch provided by Sack Pak 4 Kids to area children.
