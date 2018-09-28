Cargill donates $40,000 to Snack Pak 4 Kids

By Jacob Helker | September 28, 2018 at 5:18 AM CDT - Updated September 28 at 5:18 AM

FRIONA, TX (KFDA) - A business in Friona is celebrating 50 years of existence with a gift to an Amarillo organization.

According to a news release, Cargill will announce a $40,000 donation to Snack Pak 4 Kids, a group that seeks to help alleviate child hunger throughout the area.

A check will be presented to the organization by Cargill on Saturday at a ceremony in Friona honoring to 50th year of its beef processing plant in the city.

Cargill’s donation will specifically go toward ensuring that a beef stick is included in each lunch provided by Sack Pak 4 Kids to area children.

