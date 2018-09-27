Xcel plans to provide customer refunds

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Xcel Energy is hoping to provide customers with refunds due to lower natural gas prices.
Xcel Energy has asked the state to lower residential electric bills because of lower natural gas prices that have made generating power cheaper.
If the state approves, Xcel says the average residential customer would see a one-time refund of about $12 in January.
Wes Reeves, spokesman for Xcel, said the amount could be spread over two billing cycles for some.
He also said that because of lower gas prices, residential power costs are already 9% lower than they were a year ago.
