Tri-State Fair & Rodeo attendance surpasses last year’s numbers

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Attendance for the Amarillo Tri-State Fair and Rodeo is up from last year with a record number of fair-goers to date.
Estimated attendance for this year’s fair and rodeo was roughly 136,000, which is about 6,000 more than last year’s attendance.
General Manager of the Tri-State Exposition, Virgil Bartlett, said the annual event is the largest driving force for the organization.
“Well, I think the main reason for the increase is that we had nine great days of weather, with the exception of that Thursday," said Bartlett.
Bartlett said while events like the fair and rodeo are fun for the community, the expo’s main focus is the local youth and their education.
“We’re very blessed here in Amarillo and the Panhandle to have great followers that continue to support our mission,” said Bartlett. “We try to help local and area youth every time we get, because we feel like this is something we need to do for the community.”
Along with this year’s scholarships, $7,500 in calf scramble scholarships were also awarded.
The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo has also been nominated for the Medium-Size Rodeo of the Year Award by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
Winners will be announced December 5 at the annual PRCA Awards Banquet in Las Vegas.
The fair and rodeo is the largest family event in the Panhandle and has occurred each September for the past 95 years.
