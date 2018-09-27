Texas Tech football player arrested, charged with having brass knuckles

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - True Freshman Myller Royals, a wide receiver for the Texas Tech Red Raiders from Abilene, was arrested on Friday night during a traffic stop.
During the traffic stop, Tech Police officers found Royals was in possession of brass knuckles, which is a prohibited weapon. He was also charged with driving with an invalid license.
The police report says his vehicle was towed and Royals was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.
He was booked on Friday and released on Monday after posting a combined $1,750 bond, according to court records.
Texas Tech Athletics confirms that Royals is still on the football team and they are “handling the matter internally.”
