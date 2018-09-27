Take that: Seal slaps kayaker with octopus

NEW ZEALAND (CNN) - Take a look at this!
A seal slapped that kayaker in the face with an octopus in New Zealand this past weekend.
A friend testing out a new Go-Pro camera caught the action.
It’s not clear if the seal was playing or trying to rip the octopus into bite-sized chunks, because apparently that’s something they do to eat it.
The kayaker, Kyle Mulinder, was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, but seemed to be in good spirits about it.
The kayaker’s friend, Taiyo Masuda, who accompanied Mulinder on the two-seat kayak, described it as a day to remember.
Mulinder told Seven News Australia, “"I was like ‘mate, what just happened?’ It was weird because it happened so fast but I could feel all the hard parts of the octopus on my face like ‘dum dum dum.’"
The kayakers said there was a lot of seal activity around their kayaks before the octopus was slung.
The octopus got stuck to the bottom of the kayak, CNN reported, and was prized off by a fellow kayaker. It then went under the water.
