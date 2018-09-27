Panhandle looks to Congress as 2018 Farm Bill nears deadline

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The 2014 farm law is set to expire on Sept. 30 and with no resolution for the 2018 bill in sight, a number of programs across the country could be affected.
"The Farm Bill provides a vast array of assistance for a lot of different individuals,” said Mallory Vestal, Associate Professor of Agricultural Business & Economics at WTAMU. “Everything from food assistance, so maybe not directly involved with agriculture, to, of course, a lot of people who are heavily involved with agriculture like our farmers and ranchers."
With $430 billion on the line, the funding is especially crucial for the Texas Panhandle which relies heavily on its agriculture industry.
“It really serves as a safety net during times of low prices or adverse weather conditions,” said DeDe Jones, Risk Management Specialist at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension. “It's really built in to help farmers weather those types of situations and it's been very important."
In addition to agriculture, the bill also covers all food and nutrition programs like SNAP -- or food stamps -- and free lunch programs for students.
Though larger permanent programs like SNAP and crop insurance will be covered if the bill expires, other small programs are likely to not have funding after the end of the month.
"It includes some specialty crops as well as some young producer programs, but of course, those are really vital as we think about getting new farmers and ranchers involved in agriculture,” said Vestal.
Both the House and Senate have passed their own versions of the bill but when it comes to a single bill that can be voted on by all members of Congress and sent to the President, there have been discrepancies in work requirements for the SNAP program.
"They still have a lot of differences to work out in a very short time period but hopefully by the end of the year they'll be able to come out with some sort of compromise and a good piece of legislation that will carry us for the next five years,” said Jones.
If a decision isn’t made by Sunday, it’s possible that Congress could hear the bill again during the lame duck session or revisit the topic after the midterm elections.
