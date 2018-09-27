New campaign aims to oust Texas Tech Regent Chair

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A new group has formed in efforts to oust the chairman of the board of regents for the Texas Tech University System.
According to a news release, FireFrancis.com is a new campaign that seeks to remove Rick Francis from office due to “his lead role in forcing the departure of the system’s chancellor and his efforts to undermine a proposed Tech veterinary school in Amarillo.”
FireFrancis.com, led by Amarillo businessman Jerry Hodge, aims to allow supporters of former Texas Tech chancellor Robert Duncan and the proposed vet school to communicate with Governor Greg Abbott and the other Texas Tech regents who have the ability to remove Francis from the board.
In August, Duncan announced his retirement in an email to system employees. He spoke of the growth in the system and its universities and how their work is impacting the state, region and nation.
