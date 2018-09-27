Man sought by Amarillo police for identity and credit card fraud

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is seeking a man wanted for fraud crimes and is asking for the public’s help.
Collin Chase Brown, 28, is wanted out of Potter County for two counts of fraudulent use and possession of identifying information of the elderly.
He is also sought out of Randall County for credit or debit card abuse.
Brown is 5′7″, 160 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Information leading to his arrest could earn a reward of up to $300.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.