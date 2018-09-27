Good News: How the Lions Club uses the proceeds from the pancake breakfast to benefit the community

“It’s unbelievable how much it has benefited myself and my wife because the people who put the ramp in for us were very considerate on questions that I had. You might notice that down our ramp it goes right down to my pick up, she doesn’t have to double back to get on the sidewalk,” Thomas said. “It didn’t cost me a dime. Those people came over and donated their time and their lumber. I am retired and wife is, too. We just didn’t have the money to put a ramp in.”