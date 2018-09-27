Get the popcorn ready: Palace Theater one step closer to completion

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A renovation project that began more than a decade ago is nearing completion in Childress.
The Palace Theater is slowly opening its doors. Each Friday, its ticket booth becomes a donation booth, where visitors can contribute to renovation efforts, catch a movie clip and check out the improvements to the facility so far.
“It’s actually the first time I’ve walked back through the theater since they’ve worked on it,” said James Driver of Childress.
He and his wife Althea Driver grew up going to the Palace Theater.
“I have so many memories here,” said James. “Just standing here today, I can remember the first movie I got so scared I had to leave and my parents had to take me away.”
“The Palace [Theater] had a birthday club and our parents made sure we were here for our birthdays,” said Althea. “Because the radio station manager presented the children with a cake if it was their birthday night. So besides seeing a cartoon, you got a cake.”
After receiving two grants for plumbing and electric, the theater is moving toward creating more memories for Childress residents.
“Can you smell the popcorn?” said Shelly Preston, president of the Childress Theater Company.
Preston has taken the project under her wing, and said community donations are also pushing the $350,000 project along.
“We received a donation for 300 for 400 theater seats from another theater that was here in Childress,” said Preston. “We will clean and restore and recover those, and they’re going to be time period correct so they’ll be perfect for the theater.”
With the help of the prison, the roof, interior and facade have all been completed.
While they still have yet to finish the balcony, stage and seats, Preston said it’s great to welcome the community back inside.
“We have it so we’re doing some showings, we’ll run some second run movies,” she said. “In my opinion this is the heart of downtown. When you see the neon lights, it’s just.... everyone’s real proud of it.”
A place the Drivers hope Childress teens will appreciate when complete.
“I remember seeing it as something special and I hope that in time they’ll see it as something special too,” said James.
“They don’t get many opportunities in a small town to go to the movies,” said Althea. “They have to go out of town to Amarillo or a city about its size so I think they’ll take advantage of it.”
Preston said they are aiming to open the Palace Spring of 2019. For information on how you can donate to the renovation efforts, visit the Palace Theater website.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.