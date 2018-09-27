Discovery Center hosting reveal of Helium Monument Time Capsule

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is hosting an event to reveal the contents of the Helium Monument Time Capsule on Saturday, Sept. 29.
The Helium Centennial Time Columns Monument was built in 1968 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the discovery of helium and was airlifted to the Don Harrington Discovery Center in 1982.
Each leg of the column was specifically dedicated to be opened in 25, 50, 100 and 1,000 years from its dedication in 1968. Each leg has a theme as well.
The 50-year capsule theme, set to be opened in 2018, is Industry and its use of Natural Resources.
The reveal of this year’s capsule will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. The free event will include revealing items from the capsule, live science demonstrations, music by Eddie Esler and DJ Gemini, an official ceremony that marks the historic event, food trucks and other activities.
The last two legs of the column are set to be opened in 2068 and 2968.
