Clovis man to spend 6 years in prison for sexual contact with minor

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Clovis man will be behind bars until 2024 after a judge sentenced him for criminal sexual contact with a minor.
David Garcia of Clovis was sentenced to six years in prison by Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Drew Tatum on Thursday.
Garcia was convicted of the sex crime on Aug. 22 after the victim, who was under 13, reported to her grandmother that she was assaulted by Garcia while she spent the night at his home.
In addition to prison time, Garcia will register as a sex offender, serve five to 20 years of probation and five years to life on parole.
