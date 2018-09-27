City Advisory Committee presents senior services report

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - After four years of extensive samplings of public opinion and studies of statistics, the City Advisory Committee presented its final senior services report on Thursday.
The purpose of the study was to uncover the needs of seniors for facilities and services.
The study resulted in goals ranging from improved mental and physical health, online programs and services, food options and programs that bring together seniors and young people.
The committee also has plans in the future for a new central senior center as well as a network of neighborhood centers.
Possible new senior centers include the Wesley Community Center and Hilltop Senior Citizens Association.
The existing Amarillo Senior Citizens Association will continue until a new center is established.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.