Canyon ISD providing more mental health resources through TWITR Project

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Students in Canyon experiencing mental health issues now have additional resources available after the school signed on to a program that’s hoping to eliminate barriers when kids need help.
The Telemedicine, Wellness, Intervention, Triage and Referral Project, TWITR Project for short, is a mental health treatment program founded by Texas Tech University’s Health Sciences Center.
After Canyon officials heard of the project, they reached out to Texas Tech who invited them into the program thanks to a grant aimed at helping those with mental illness.
The TWITR Project identifies students who exhibit at-risk behaviors and provide them with resources to help.
In his school safety plan, Governor Abbott spoke on expanding the program so “students on every campus across the state have access to needed behavioral health services through innovative, proven programs like TWITR.”
Sixth through twelfth graders at Canyon I-S-D work with counselors already on campus.
TWITR has assigned a counselor specifically to Canyon.
“At that period of time, once a student has come to a counselor and they feel that student might have additional needs they can’t address, then they can make the referral to this project,” said Robyn Cranmer, Assistant Superintendent of Support Services at Canyon ISD.
Parents are involved in each step, including when the district allows TWITR resources, that provide a psychiatrist and a licensed professional counselor, to take the lead.
This is done through telemedicine, allowing for immediate recognition and treatment of the issue.
“The waiting period to be able to be addressed by a psychiatrist in the Amarillo area is six months until they’re waiting to be a seen,” said Cranmer. “Through the TWITR project, we can have them in front of a psychiatrist within a week usually.”
Canyon’s goal is to look at students who may be a safety issue in the future, so the district can best help that student before a threat becomes a reality for the school or the community.
“If we can address those concerns early and get those students and the families the help that they need, then that’s going to alleviate the concern down the road for us,” said Cranmer.
As of May 2018, over 400 students across the state have been referred to the project to receive the help they may need.
