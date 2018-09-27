Bell Street project moving forward after city awards new contractor

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The milling and overlay project on Bell Street that was delayed in late August is looking to get back on track.
After the city parted ways with its original contractor for the project in late August, city crews took over the project to prepare it for a new contractor.
That contractor, J. Lee Milligan, Inc., is expected to start the project as early as next week.
The city says when they reopened bidding, they informed interested parties that they would be operating on a best value bid for this project.
This allows the city to consider other criteria than just cost, which is about $1.1 million.
“We set the criteria in the bid documents, available to all the bidders, to define a best value bid,” said Floyd Hartman, Assistant City Manager for Development Services for the City of Amarillo. “The three categories were price, qualifications of the vendor and then timing of the project.”
While not entirely common, the city has used a best value bid before.
“We’ve used it before in different scenarios. It’s typically in time sensitive projects or very critical projects in relation to our public,” said Hartman. “We have a high level of traffic on Bell Street. Obviously, those are critical concerns for us and everyone involved.”
The city said they worked with the new contractor last year on an overlay project in front of businesses on Coulter and on Hillside, west of Bell.
“Those businesses are impacted for a very short time while they pave in front of them,” said Hartman. “That will occur again. This contractor demonstrated last year that they did that very timely and very quickly for the benefit of those businesses and the traveling public.”
Since taking over, city crews have worked on the project to make it ready for contractors to begin paving once a bid was awarded.
Hartman says he’s hoping for an end of October or beginning of November completion date.
