Wheeler County traffic stop leads to drug bust

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One person has been arrested after DPS officials say 142 pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop.
At 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a DPS Trooper stopped a 2018 Chrysler 300 near Shamrock for a traffic violation.
Officials say a DPS dog alerted on the car where troopers found multiple plastic-wrapped packages of marijuana in the back seat and the trunk.
The driver, 26-year-old Girard Giorgio of Surry, Virginia, was arrested and booked into the Wheeler County Jail.
DPS officials say the drugs were being taken from Las Vegas, Nevada to Nashville, Tennessee.
