United Way ‘Dine United’ campaign to begin in October

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The United Way of Amarillo & Canyon is kicking off their ‘Dine United’ campaign at the beginning of October to support the United Way’s annual campaign.
During the month of October, people will have the opportunity to support the United Way’s efforts to help those in need in the community by dining out at participating restaurants that will donate a portion of their proceeds to the United Way’s annual campaign.
Participating restaurants include:
- Feldman’s Wrongway Diner in Canyon - October 1
- Barrely & Pie in Canyon - October 4
- Moondoggy’s Pizza - October 11
- Buffalo Wild Wings - October 17
- Home Plate Diner - October 23
- Lost Cajun - October 30
- La Fiesta Grande - date TBD
- Blue Sky - date TBD
The United Way will post weekly updates with participating restaurants on their facebook page.
